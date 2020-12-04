A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is 6-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Baylor is 2-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Bears are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 meetings against Oklahoma. The Sooners are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games overall.

The Sooners are favored by 21.5-points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma spread: Sooners -21.5

Baylor vs. Oklahoma over-under: 62.5 points

Baylor vs. Oklahoma money line: Sooners -1400, Bears +800

What you need to know about Baylor

The Bears are coming off their most thrilling win of the season, a 32-31 come-from-behind victory against Kansas State in which quarterback Charlie Brewer completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two more scores.

First-year coach Dave Aranda's defense is performing worse than its offense, allowing 27.7 points per game to the 27.6 Baylor's offense scores. The defense allows 183.9 passing yards per game and 183.9 rushing yards per outing.

What you need to know about Oklahoma

The Sooners have rattled off five straight victories and have the potential to lock down a berth in the Big 12 title game with a victory on Saturday. Oklahoma had a game last week against West Virginia pushed back to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19, and hasn't played since downing then-No. 14 Oklahoma State 41-13.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has passed for 2,319 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions for a Sooners offense that piles up 512.1 yards and 45.5 points per game. Marvin Mims is Rattler's leading target, catching 28 passes for 483 yards and seven scores.

