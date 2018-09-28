Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

If you missed it -- and chances are you did, seeing as it was only available on pay-per-view -- No. 6 Oklahoma survived a very real scare from Army in Week 4. The Knights had the perfect game plan for the Sooners' previously unstoppable offense, which was to keep it off the field. Army ran 87 plays and held on to the ball for nearly 45 minutes of game time.

That sounds miserable! And for the second straight week, the Sooners failed to put a massive underdog away. Up next is Baylor, which gave Oklahoma problems even as a one-win team a year ago. Can the Sooners handle their business or will it be on upset alert for the third straight week?

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Baylor: The Bears are already halfway to bowl eligibility, and they should realistically be flirting with it by November. Can Matt Rhule's team steal a win on the road? The last time Baylor beat a ranked conference opponent was in 2015 (at No. 6 Oklahoma State 45-35). The last time it beat Oklahoma was in 2014. The Sooners can score a lot and in a hurry, so not getting overwhelmed at the start is important.

Oklahoma: Can the Sooners get back into a rhythm and take care of business? Trey Sermon has done a nice job stepping into the starting running back role, so there's little concern there. But what about the defense? Iowa State and Army had success on offense with two very different game plans, and Baylor has firepower. The perpetual issue with a team of Oklahoma's caliber is that it usually gets everyone's best punch. However, the Sooners have cut it close for two straight weeks.

Game prediction, picks

The line has already shrunk three points and Oklahoma hasn't covered since Week 1 ... but it's also been a massive favorite in every game. The Bears have a weapon, too. Receiver Denzel Mims is a large-bodied, big-play guy who had a career day against Oklahoma last year with 192 yards and three touchdowns. He's been hampered by a hamstring injury, but if he's good to go, he's the kind of big wideout Oklahoma struggles to defend. Pick: Baylor +23.5

