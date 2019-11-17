Oklahoma vs. Baylor score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

The Big 12 Championship Game race hits a pivotal stretch in Week 12 as the top two teams in the standings, No. 13 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma, battle for first place. After one quarter, the Bears look like the conference's best team, and it's not close. Baylor holds a 14-3 lead and has dominated in every aspect of the game.

The defense continues to be this team's calling card and it's already gotten pressure on Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts. Baylor has two sacks on Hurts as well as a couple of quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Oklahoma is without star wideout CeeDee Lamb, who is absent with a medical issue, so someone else on the offense needs to step up as principle playmaker.

Baylor's domination in the trenches extends to the other side of the ball as well. The Bears have 49 yards on the ground, most of it by quarterback Charlie Brewer, who has 33 yards and a rushing touchdown. There's been an obvious push up front that Oklahoma hasn't had an answer for.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Oklahoma at Baylor. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.