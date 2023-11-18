The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners face an uphill climb to the Big 12 Championship Game, but beating the BYU Cougars on Saturday in Provo, Utah is a must. The Sooners (8-2, 5-2) enter the college football Week 12 matchup off a 59-20 thrashing of West Virginia. Consecutive losses before that dashed their playoff hopes and left them needing help to play for a conference title. BYU (5-5, 2-5) has lost three straight, including a 45-13 rout at the hands of Iowa State last Saturday. These teams have met just twice before, and BYU has won both, including a 14-13 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma in 2009.

Saturday's kickoff is set for noon ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Sooners are 24.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Oklahoma vs. BYU odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 58. Before making any BYU vs. Oklahoma picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. BYU and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. BYU spread: Sooners -24.5

Oklahoma vs. BYU over/under: 58 points

Oklahoma vs. BYU money line: Sooners -3182, Cougars +1271

OKLA: Is 6-10 ATS in conference games the past two seasons.

BYU: Is 8-6 ATS in its past 14 games against ranked opponents.

Oklahoma vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine

Oklahoma vs. BYU live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners come off their best offensive game of the season and have one of the nation's most prolific quarterbacks. Dillon Gabriel accounted for a school-record eight touchdowns as OU piled up more than 600 yards against the Mountaineers last Saturday. Gabriel has thrown for 3,068 yards and rushed for 337 while accounting for 36 touchdowns. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the nation in both scoring (42 points per game) and total offense (506 yards per contest).

The Cougars have lost four of their past five, with each loss by at least 29 points. They have the Big 12's worst scoring offense at 21.9 points per game and allow almost 28, third-most. The Oklahoma defense is tied for the most interceptions in FBS with 17, four from Billy Bowman, and BYU turned the ball over three times last week. The defense allows less than 20 points per game. The Sooners are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven as double-digit favorites. See which team to pick here.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars are 4-0 straight-up and against the spread in their past four at home against ranked teams. Both of the Sooners' losses have come on the road, and OU has turned the ball over seven times over the past three games. It's BYU's final home game of the season, and with bowl eligibility within their grasp, they should be motivated. Quarterback Kedon Slovis will start if healthy, but Jake Retzlaff could keep OU off balance with his running ability if he gets the nod.

Either quarterback will have a strong group of pass-catchers at his disposal. Isaac Rex has 29 catches for 385 yards and set a school record for touchdowns by a tight end with the 23rd of his career last week. Receiver Chase Roberts has a team-high 524 yards (13.4 per catch) and four TDs. Running back LJ Martin averages 4.8 yards per rush. On defense, linebacker Max Tooley has a team-high 74 tackles and Jakob Robinson has four interceptions and 10 passes defended. See which team to pick here.

How to make Oklahoma vs. BYU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 64 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.