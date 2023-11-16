The 14th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners look to stay in the running for a Big 12 title but need to win out, starting with Saturday's college football Week 12 matchup with BYU. The Sooners (8-2, 5-2) followed a huge victory against Texas with a two-game losing skid. They rebounded with a 59-20 rout of West Virginia last Saturday. The Cougars (5-5, 2-5) were crushed 45-13 by Iowa State last weekend for their third straight loss. The teams have only faced off twice -- in 1994 and 2009 -- with BYU winning both.

Saturday's kickoff is set for noon ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Sooners are 24-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. BYU odds on the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 57.

Oklahoma vs. BYU spread: Sooners -24

Oklahoma vs. BYU over/under: 57 points

Oklahoma vs. BYU money line: Sooners -3182, Cougars +1282

OKLA: Is 6-10 ATS in conference games the past two seasons.

BYU: Is 8-6 ATS in its past 14 games against ranked opponents.

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners have one of the nation's best offenses and had their best offensive output of the season last week. They piled up 644 yards, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel throwing for 543 and five touchdowns. OU averages 506 yards and 42 points, both marks fourth-best in FBS. The Cougars have lost four of their past five games, with every loss by at least 29 points. They allow almost 28 points per game, third-most in the Big 12, and score 21.9, fewest in the conference.

Gabriel is eighth in the nation with 3,068 passing yards and is one of four Sooners with at least 300 on the ground. He has accounted for 36 TDs, including a school-record eight last week. Nic Anderson leads the nation in yards per reception (25.7), and Drake Stoops is the top receiver with 629 yards and nine scores. The Sooners are 6-1 against the spread as a double-digit favorite, and the defense allows less than 20 points per game. The unit has 21 takeaways, and BYU has 14 turnovers. See which team to pick here.

Why BYU can cover

The Cougars are 2-3 ATS at home this season, but they have won four straight in Provo against ranked teams. They also pulled off an improbable victory the last time these teams met. That was a top-20 matchup to kick off the 2009 season. The 20th-ranked Cougars upset 2008 BCS runner-up and third-ranked Oklahoma 14-13 after knocking Heisman winner Sam Bradford out of the game. Both of Oklahoma's losses have come on the road this season.

The Sooners have turned the ball over seven times over the past three games. BYU will be fired up to pull off the upset in their final home game of the season. The status of quarterback Kedon Slovis is unclear, but Jake Retzlaff threw his first career TD pass and rushed for 64 yards last week. Isaac Rex caught that pass to set a BYU record for touchdowns by a tight end with 23. Rex (385) and receiver Chase Roberts (524 yards) both average more than 13 yards per catch. See which team to pick here.

