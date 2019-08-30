Oklahoma vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma (home) vs. Houston (away)

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 12-1-0; Houston 8-4-0;

What to Know

Houston and Oklahoma will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Houston was on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, after a 12-1 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Oklahoma is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston was third in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 45. Oklahoma displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in yards per game, closing the season with 570.30 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Houston will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

Over/Under: 80

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.