Oklahoma vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Houston football game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma (home) vs. Houston (away)
Last Season Records: Oklahoma 12-1-0; Houston 8-4-0;
What to Know
Houston and Oklahoma will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Houston was on the positive side of .500 (8-4) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, after a 12-1 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Oklahoma is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston was third in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 45. Oklahoma displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in yards per game, closing the season with 570.30 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Houston will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 80
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 03, 2016 - Houston 33 vs. Oklahoma 23
