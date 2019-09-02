Oklahoma vs. Houston score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

It's called "Sunday Funday" for a reason, folks. And No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Houston has certainly gotten off to a fun start in Norman, Oklahoma. In his first game with OU after transferring from Alabama, Jalen Hurts has been absolutely nails, completing 13-of-15 passes in the first half for 174 yards and two touchdowns. As if that's not enough, Hurts has also taken 11 carries for 128 yards and another score, accounting for all three of the Sooners' TDs as they took an early 21-0 lead on the Cougars.

Though Houston was knocked down early, it bounced back before halftime by rattling off 10 straight points. Signal caller D'Eriq King gashed Oklahoma on a couple plays for a total of 59 yards and tossed a TD to boot. Houston also converted a fumble into a field goal before the break. With under minute left on the clock, OU's Lincoln Riley decided to press, gaining chunk yardage with hurts to give Calum Sutherland a 36-yard field goal attempt that he promptly missed, just as he did his first earlier in the game.

With a spread of 23.5 points for the Sooners, the line for this game raised some eyebrows. Can Houston keep up and potentially pull off the upset just as it did vs. Oklahoma a couple years ago? CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Oklahoma vs. Houston. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

