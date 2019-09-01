Oklahoma vs. Houstson score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

It's called "Sunday Funday" for a reason, folks. This evening's game between Houston and No. 4 Oklahoma should be one of the most entertaining of the opening week -- and that's saying something given the ending to No. 16 Auburn's thrilling come-from-behind win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.

But while the Tigers and Ducks had a good balance of offense and defense, Oklahoma-Houston should have far more emphasis on the offense. This game features one of the most productive, yet perhaps still underrated, quarterbacks in the game in D'Eriq King. The freaky athlete scored a whopping 50 touchdowns for the Cougars last season. On the other sideline is Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama after the 2018 season.. All he's done was make three College Football Playoff National Championship appearances.

At 23.5 points in favor of the Sooners, the line for this game raises some eyebrows. Can Houston keep up and potentially pull off the upset just as it did vs. Oklahoma a couple years ago? CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Oklahoma vs. Houston. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.