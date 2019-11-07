Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Oklahoma (home) vs. Iowa State (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma 7-1; Iowa State 5-3
What to Know
The Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Iowa State and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Iowa State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Oklahoma is surely hoping to exploit.
The Cyclones came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys two weeks ago, falling 34-27. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Iowa State to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.
Oklahoma came within a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats, but they wound up with a 48-41 loss. The Sooners might have lost, but man -- QB Jalen Hurts was a total machine. He accumulated 395 passing yards and picked up 96 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Hurts' 70-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones rank sixth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 328.4 on average. The Sooners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the most yards per game in the league at 598.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cyclones.
Over/Under: 67
Series History
Oklahoma have won three out of their last four games against Iowa State.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Oklahoma 37 vs. Iowa State 27
- Oct 07, 2017 - Iowa State 38 vs. Oklahoma 31
- Nov 03, 2016 - Oklahoma 34 vs. Iowa State 24
- Nov 07, 2015 - Oklahoma 52 vs. Iowa State 16
