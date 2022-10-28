Iowa State has only beaten Oklahoma seven times throughout the history between these two Big 12 programs. Two of those wins have come in Matt Campbell's tenure as coach in Ames, however, so can the Cyclones add another win to their tally on Saturday?

Oklahoma got a badly needed win over Kansas on Oct. 15 before enjoying a bye week to prepare for this matchup against Iowa State. Brent Venables' first season as Sooners coach has not gone to plan, and the team needs two more wins in the final five games to reach bowl eligibility. This is certainly a winnable contest for Oklahoma, but going on the road to face a desperate Iowa State program won't be easy.

Iowa State has had a rough go of it lately. The Cyclones haven't won a game since Sept. 17 and they are winless in Big 12 play. All four of Iowa State's losses have come by just one score, and the team's combined margin of defeat in those games is 14. If you're looking at the glass half-empty, the Cyclones have really suffered some soul-crushing losses. From the half-full perspective, Iowa State has been right there in each of its losses and should be able to give Oklahoma a run for its money.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma QB: Gabriel returned from injury just in time for Oklahoma's game against Kansas, and he didn't show too many signs of rust. He threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Sooners to a top-15 win that ended a three-game losing streak. The value of Gabriel was evident in Oklahoma's blowout loss to Texas when the offense had no passing attack of which to speak as the Sooners got demolished. Gabriel gives offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby a veteran presence in the huddle and a reliable arm in the passing game.

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State WR: Hutchinson leads the Big 12 in receptions (67) and receiving yards (758) through seven games played. Hutchinson has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in four games and totaled more than 90 yards twice. He posted a dominant stat line of 10 receptions for 154 yards in Iowa State's loss to Texas, but he committed a critical drop that could've won the game for the Cyclones. He should be plenty motivated when he takes the field against the Sooners.

Reggie Grimes, Oklahoma EDGE: If Iowa State is going to attempt to hit big plays in the passing game with Hutchinson, Grimes will need to hit quarterback Hunter Dekkers before that happens. Grimes leads Oklahoma with four sacks, and he also has six tackles for loss. Oklahoma's defense has struggled all season, but if Grimes can make some big plays on Saturday, the Sooners should leave Ames with a win.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

These two teams have their fair share of warts this season. For Oklahoma, it's been on the defensive side of the ball. For Iowa State, the offense has been stuck in neutral for most of the year. While Campbell has had some success against the Sooners in his tenure, I do think Gabriel and the Oklahoma offense will score enough to win this game. Trusting the Sooners defense is a risky proposition, but the Iowa State offense is among the worst in the conference. Prediction: Oklahoma -1

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9, and which top-20 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.