For the last two decades at Oklahoma, many things revolve around former longtime Sooners coach Bob Stoops. For example: the last time OU dropped back-to-back games was in 1999 -- Stoops' first year at OU. The last time the Sooners lost more than one regular season game was in 2016 -- Stoops' final season in Norman, Oklahoma. Notably, that was also the last time Oklahoma also went undefeated in Big 12 conference play.

Both of those streaks are potentially on the precipice of ending as the No. 18 Sooners travel to Iowa State one week after collapsing against Kansas State. Oklahoma blows it as big favorites more than anyone, but it also doesn't traditionally stay down for multiple weeks, either.

This team is wounded at the moment and Iowa State smells blood, however. The Cyclones have developed a reputation as a giant-killer under coach Matt Campbell. You can trace that back to 2017 when they knocked off Oklahoma and TCU in the same season while both were ranked in the AP Top 25. Can Iowa State do it again and reinsert themselves into the Big 12 title game race? Here's what to watch for in Saturday's matchup.

Storylines

Oklahoma: There are a few things to watch for with the Sooners. First, can quarterback Spencer Rattler get right after throwing three picks against Kansas State. One, a tipped pass, wasn't really his fault. Another was him simply trying to make a play at the end of the game. Still, that's three picks. Against Oklahoma, every stop is valuable. I would expect coach Lincoln Riley to put Rattler in a position to be a little more comfortable early while reworking the run game to make running back Seth McGowan a bigger role player. As for the defense? It gave up too many big plays to Kansas State, and playing the Cyclones isn't any easier. Iowa State's been better in the run game so far, so the Sooners can't allow big passing plays like they did against the Wildcats.

Iowa State: Even though the TCU win was higher-scoring than expected, Iowa State was able to get right after its season-opening loss to Louisiana. Still, there are some things to address. Quarterback Brock Purdy needs to keep building chemistry with his pass-catchers. Tight end Charlie Kolar is back, which is good, but the Cyclones have just one receiving touchdown through two games -- and that score was Darren Wilson Jr.'s only catch. Running back Breece Hall showed off a lot of big-play ability against the Frogs, but the passing game needs to click if it's going to upset Oklahoma.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Home-field advantage isn't a thing like it used to be, in part because of COVID-19's effects on stadium capacity. Still, the Cyclones shouldn't have any problem bringing their own juice for this one. This is a rare opportunity to not only reinsert yourself back into the Big 12 Championship Game conversation, but give the Sooners rare back-to-back losses while fully exposing them as a vulnerable team. The Cyclones punch plays up and the offense sprinkles in some big plays, so give me the Clones to keep it at least within a touchdown. But we'll find out if Iowa State's passing game has enough to pull the outright upset. Pick: Iowa State +7.5

