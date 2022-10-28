The Oklahoma Sooners will try to build on their win over then-No. 19 Kansas when they face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma snapped its three-game losing streak with its 52-42 win over then-No. 19 Kansas before having the week off last week. Iowa State is on a four-game losing skid and is also coming off its bye week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Sooners are favored by 1.5 point in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.5.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State spread: Oklahoma -1.5

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over/under: 56.5 points

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma looked like its season might be completely unraveling when it lost to Texas in a blowout earlier this month, but the Sooners responded with a resilient effort against then-No. 19 Kansas two weeks ago. They took an early lead and never trailed in a 52-42 win, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Sooners had the week off last week for an additional mental reset, so they should be confident heading into Saturday's matchup.

Star running back Eric Gray leads the country with 7.2 yards per carry, rushing for 695 yards and five touchdowns overall. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for 403 yards and two touchdowns against the Jayhawks. Oklahoma is 18-2 in its last 20 games against Iowa State, winning eight of its last nine road games against the Cyclones.

Why Iowa State can cover

Oklahoma might be coming off a win over Kansas, but the Sooners failed to cover the spread and the Jayhawks have now lost three consecutive games. The Sooners looked terrible in their last road game, getting blown out by TCU in a 55-24 final. They also suffered their most lopsided shutout loss in program history against Texas earlier this month, so Oklahoma is a team to avoid right now.

Iowa State is on a four-game skid, but all four of those losses came by one possession. The Cyclones are 12-3 in their last 15 home games and are always going to be motivated for games against Oklahoma. They are also coming off their bye week, so Oklahoma does not have a rest advantage on Saturday afternoon.

