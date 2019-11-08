Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Iowa State is 5-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. OU is 3-4 against the spread this season, while the Cyclones are 4-2-1. The Sooners are favored by 14 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds, while the over-under is set at 68.5. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.





Oklahoma's title chances took a serious blow two weeks ago when he Sooners fell 48-41 against Kansas State. Even in the loss, quarterback Jalen Hurts had a massive game with 395 passing yards and 96 yards on the ground. Hurts' 70-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day, but ultimately wasn't enough to hold off the Wildcats' upset bid.

Iowa State, meanwhile, came within a touchdown against Oklahoma State, but wound up with a 34-27 loss. One thing holding Iowa State back was the mediocre play of quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw three interceptions in that matchup. For the season, Purdy has thrown for 2,567 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A couple stats to consider in this matchup: Oklahoma ranks first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 598.4 on average. Iowa State has displayed some offensive firepower of its own as the Cyclones enter the game with 328.4 passing yards per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation.

