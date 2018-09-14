Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Big 12 opener for No. 5 Oklahoma and Iowa State will conjure memories of one of 2017's biggest upsets. The Cyclones went on the road last year and shocked the No. 3 Sooners 38-31. While the loss didn't keep Oklahoma out of the College Football Playoff, it did mark the arrival of Iowa State to the Big 12 Championship Game race -- at least for a while.

Oklahoma is once again a big favorite over Iowa State this time around, but do the Cyclones have the same offensive firepower to keep up? Here's what you need to know about picking Saturday's early kick in Ames.

Oklahoma: Rodney Anderson is once again out for the season (and may have played his final game in a Sooners uniform). So how does the running game respond? It will likely be a committee approach with Trey Sermon, T.J. Pledger and Marcelias Sutton getting an increased number of carries, along with quarterback Kyler Murray seeing his share of carries. Sermon had some big games last season before Anderson emerged. The good news is the backfield depth is more than adequate. So, who emerges?

Iowa State: Running back David Montgomery is a stud, but he rushed for just 44 yards at about 2.6 yards per attempt against Iowa. That's less on Montgomery and more on the lack of available threats around him. Quarterback Kyle Kempt has a knee injury that may prevent him from playing, too (Zeb Noland would get the start in that case). Can the Cyclones' offense open up at all? Because right now it's in a tough place with a likely shootout necessary.

An early kickoff in Ames has "catch Oklahoma napping" potential, but the early evidence strongly suggests the visiting Sooners can handle this game. They've handled business against FAU and UCLA already. You have to score a lot of points to beat Oklahoma, so can the Cyclones get into the 30s, at least? Otherwise, Oklahoma might run away with another one. Pick: Oklahoma -18.5

