Oklahoma vs. Kansas Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
1st Quarter Recap
Kansas and Oklahoma are all tied up at 7-7. Kansas have been led by Pooka Williams Jr., who has so far rushed for 78 yards and 1 touchdown on 5 carries.
A win for Kansas would put an end to Oklahoma's four-game winning streak. We'll see if Kansas manage to rain on Oklahoma's parade or if it's blue skies for Oklahoma instead.
Game Preview
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. They will square off against Kansas at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oklahoma know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Kansas like a good challenge.
Oklahoma brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Oklahoma St. last week; they left with a four-game streak. Oklahoma won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oklahoma St. 48-47. Yes, you read that final score correctly. Yes, it was football.
Meanwhile, Kansas didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-21 to Kansas St. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kansas.
Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Kansas's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. Kennedy Brooks will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries last Saturday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kansas's defense can bottle him up.
