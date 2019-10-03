Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Kansas and Oklahoma will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Oklahoma is 4-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. Kansas is 2-3 against the spread; Oklahoma is 3-1. It's the 110th meeting between the two programs and Oklahoma is riding a current 14-game winning streak that dates back to 2000. However, the Jayhawks did manage to put 40 points up on the Sooners in a 55-40 loss last season in Norman. This year, the Sooners are favored by 33 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds, while the over-under is set at 67.5. Before you make any Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Kansas lost a 51-14 tilt against TCU last week. One thing holding the Jayhawks back was the mediocre play of QB Carter Stanley, who did not have his best game. He passed for 84 yards on 29 attempts. However, for the season, Stanley has still actually played pretty well, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns with just four interceptions. Kansas running backs Pooka Williams and Khalil Herbert have both topped 300 yards rushing on the season and they'll be key to keeping the pressure off Stanley.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led Oklahoma over Texas Tech every single quarter on their way to victory. The Sooners took the game with ease, bagging a 55-16 victory over Texas Tech. QB Jalen Hurts turned in another huge game for the Sooners as he passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts' 71-yard touchdown toss to WR CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Hurts has now accounted for 1,738 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns this year with just one interception and is looking like one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners through the first four games.

