The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks saw their perfect season come to an end last week when they lost to then-No. 17 TCU by a touchdown. They will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the reeling Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma won its first three games of the year, but it has dropped three straight games since then, including a 49-0 loss to Texas last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 9-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.5. Before entering any Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas spread: Oklahoma -9

Oklahoma vs. Kansas over/under: 62.5 points

Why Oklahoma can cover

If there was ever a time for Oklahoma to be motivated, it would be this week. The Sooners are coming off the most lopsided shutout loss in school history, getting blanked by Texas in a 49-0 final. They were without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel (head), but he could return for this game.

Even if Gabriel is unable to play, senior running back Eric Gray should feast on Kansas' defense. Gray has gone over 100 rushing yards on three occasions this year, averaging 6.7 yards per carry overall this season. He is facing a Kansas defense that has allowed at least 27 points in four of its six games, and the Jayhawks are in an emotional letdown spot following their first loss of the campaign. Kansas is also likely to be without its starting quarterback on Saturday.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas almost has to be a default bet in this game after Oklahoma's Week 6 performance. The Sooners were abysmal in their 49-0 loss to Texas, getting crushed in all aspects of the game from start to finish. They could be without their starting quarterback again this week, which clearly played a role in that blowout loss, but they also lost their previous two games with Gabriel on the field.

The Jayhawks are expected to be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels (shoulder), but senior backup Jason Bean looked excellent in relief last week. He threw for 262 yards and four second-half touchdowns, setting a school record for touchdown passes in a half. The Jayhawks are unbeaten against the spread in nine consecutive games, while Oklahoma has failed to cover in four of its last five games.

