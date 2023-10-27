The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) collide in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners are red-hot and look to improve their win streak to eight straight games. In Week 8, Oklahoma narrowly beat UCF, 31-29, as a double-digit favorite. Meanwhile, Kansas has dropped two of its last three games. On Oct. 14, Oklahoma State topped the Jayhawks, 39-32.

Kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 9-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 66. Before making any Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas spread: Sooners -9

Oklahoma vs. Kansas over/under: 66 points

Oklahoma vs. Kansas money line: Sooners -376, Jayhawks +292

OKLA: Oklahoma are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

KU: Kansas is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma's offense has been explosive this season. The Sooners roll into this matchup first in the Big 12 in both scoring (43.1) and passing offense (328.6), while ranking second in total offense (496.9). Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets the ball out quickly and is very accurate. Gabriel also has great touch and arc on his deep passes.

The Hawaii native ranks first in the conference in passing yards (2,131), passing touchdowns (19) and passing yards per game (304.4). He's tossed at least two passing scores in five games thus far. In his last outing, Gabriel threw for 253 yards and three passing touchdowns. Junior receiver Jalil Farooq is the leading pass-catcher for the Sooners. Farooq has reeled in 23 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns. On Oct. 7 versus Texas, Farooq snagged five catches for 130 yards.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks' offense is powered by the ground game. Through seven games, Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 in rushing offense (212). This unit has two players with at least 420 rushing yards on the year. Junior running back Devin Neal excels at getting to the second level and forcing defenders to miss. Neal is fifth in the Big 12 in both rushing yards (659) and rushing yards per game (94.1). The Kansas native has also added 184 receiving yards thus far. In the win over UCF, he finished with 12 carries for 154 yards and one score.

Sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. gives the Jayhawks some power in the run game. Hinshaw has great contact balance and strength to bounce off tackles. The Oklahoma native has 68 rushes for 437 yards with a team-high six touchdowns. He's notched a rushing touchdown in five of the seven games played.

