A Big 12 showdown features the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) colliding on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma owns an 80-27-6 all-time record over Kansas, including a whopping 18-win streak. Last year, the Sooners topped the Jayhawks 52-42 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 9-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 66. Before making any Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Kansas and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Kansas vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Kansas spread: Sooners -9

Oklahoma vs. Kansas over/under: 66 points

Oklahoma vs. Kansas money line: Sooners -376, Jayhawks +292

OKLA: Oklahoma are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

KU: Kansas is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners offense is filled with playmakers all across the field. The passing attack features four players with at least 300 yards receiving. Junior receiver Andrel Anthony is a playmaker who has the verticality to win contested catches. Anthony is second on the team in receiving yards (429) with 27 catches and one score. Additionally, he's gone over 100 receiving yards in two games.

Freshman receiver Nic Anderson (6'4) provides Oklahoma with a reliable big-play threat. Anderson has blazing speed and ball-tracking skills. The Texas native has caught 16 passes for 387 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. In his last outing, Anderson reeled in five passes for 105 yards and two scores.

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks' offense is powered by the ground game. Through seven games, Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 in rushing offense (212). This unit has two players with at least 420 rushing yards on the year. Junior running back Devin Neal excels at getting to the second level and forcing defenders to miss. Neal is fifth in the Big 12 in both rushing yards (659) and rushing yards per game (94.1). The Kansas native has also added 184 receiving yards thus far. In the win over UCF, he finished with 12 carries for 154 yards and one score.

Sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. gives the Jayhawks some power in the run game. Hinshaw has great contact balance and strength to bounce off tackles. The Oklahoma native has 68 rushes for 437 yards with a team-high six touchdowns. He's notched a rushing touchdown in five of the seven games played.

How to make Kansas vs. Oklahoma picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 62 points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.