Who's Playing

Kansas State @ No. 4 Oklahoma

Current Records: Kansas State 0-1; Oklahoma 1-0

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Wildcats and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, K-State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

K-State suffered a bitter defeat two weeks ago, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. K-State was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Arkansas State 35-31. If the result catches you off guard, it should: K-State was the far and away favorite. Kansas State's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Skylar Thompson, who passed for two TDs and 259 yards on 29 attempts. Thompson's longest connection was to WR Chabastin Taylor for 54 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Sooners kept a clean sheet against the Missouri State Bears two weeks ago and took the contest 48 to nothing. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 41 to nothing advantage. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 290 yards on 17 attempts. Rattler's 58-yard touchdown toss to WR Marvin Mims in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Oklahoma's defense was a presence as well, as it got past MSU's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a loss of 13 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Kansas State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Oklahoma's success rolls on or if the Wildcats are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 28-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

