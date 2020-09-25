The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners begin Big 12 conference play on Saturday when they host the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family -- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The Sooners (1-0) opened their season with a decisive 48-0 victory over Missouri State on Sept. 12. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler made his highly-anticipated career debut, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile the Wildcats (0-1) were upset by Sun Belt conference member Arkansas State, 35-31, in their season opener. Kansas State gave up the game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds remaining in the game.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. William Hill pegs the Sooners as 28-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any Kansas State vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Kansas State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State spread: Sooners -28

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Over-Under: 60.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State money line: Sooners -4000, Wildcats +1500

OU: QB Spencer Rattler leads the country in passing efficiency (303.3)

KSU: WR Chabastin Taylor ranks third in the Big 12 in receiving yards per game (98.0)

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma annually has one of the top offenses in the country, and this year looks like no exception. The Sooners lead the country in passing offense (484.0 yards per game) and passing efficiency (236.54) despite having a newcomer at quarterback. Oklahoma will face a K-State defense that allowed 330 yards and five touchdowns through the air to Arkansas State.

In addition the Sooners defense, which has been much maligned in recent seasons, got off to a strong start in the season opener. Oklahoma held the Bears to 135 yards and seven first downs and earned its first shutout since 2015. So far this season the defense leads the country in yards allowed, pass-efficiency defense (67.3 rating) and opponent third-down conversion percentage (.000).

Why Kansas State can cover

K-State has an experienced and productive quarterback in Skylar Thompson. The senior from Independence, Mo., is set to make his 29th career start against the Sooners. He is one of just four quarterbacks in school history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards, but he is the only one to do so prior to entering his senior season. He ranks sixth nationally among active quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (19) and 15th among active players with 5,706 career total offensive yards.

The Wildcats have one of the top defensive ends in the Big 12 in junior Wyatt Hubert. A first-team All-Big 12 selection last year, Hubert is tied for fourth nationally among active players in sacks per game (0.50) and ranks seventh in tackles for loss per game (0.88).

How to make Oklahoma vs. Kansas State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total as Rattler throws for well over 300 yards, while Thompson goes for almost 200. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins KSU vs. Oklahoma? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. KSU spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.