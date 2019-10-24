Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 92-59 run

The explosive No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners will look to light up the scoreboard once again when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 battle on Saturday. The Sooners (7-0), who are 4-0 and tied with Baylor for the conference lead, are averaging 50.4 points per game, while the Wildcats (4-2) are giving up just 18.7. Kickoff from Bill Snyder Stadium in Manhattan is set for noon ET. The Sooners have scored at least 45 points in six of seven games, and their lowest point total was 34 against Texas. The Sooners are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Kansas State picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Oklahoma vs. Kansas State. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Oklahoma has been one of college football's elite programs and has compiled a 903-325-53 all-time record, winning seven national championships and claiming 48 conference titles. The Sooners have participated in 52 bowl games.

The Sooners are led by senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Hurts has completed 114-of-154 passes for 2,074 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing, carrying the ball 84 times for 705 yards and 10 scores.

But just because Oklahoma's offense has been prolific does not guarantee it will cover the Kansas State vs, Oklahoma spread on Saturday.

That's because the Wildcats have also had success through the years, winning six conference championships and appearing in 21 bowl games, including a 35-17 victory over UCLA in the 2017 Cactus Bowl. Kansas State has had a winning record in seven of the past nine seasons.

Offensively, the Wildcats can also put points on the board, averaging 30.2. Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State, completing 80-of-133 passes for 994 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also the Wildcats' third-leading rusher, carrying 38 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Kansas State vs. Oklahoma? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. Kansas State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.