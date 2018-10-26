Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Sooners are big favorites at home against Bill Snyder's Wildcats
The storyline for Oklahoma entering its Week 9 game against Kansas State is the same as it's been all season: keep winning and the rest -- a Big 12 Championship Game appearance, a possible playoff berth, and Kyler Murray's Heisman Trophy effort -- will by and large take care of themselves.
It's different for Kansas State. The Wildcats were downright awful through their first six games. But a Week 7 win over Oklahoma State was more like the Kansas State we've come to know and love. Is coach Bill Snyder orchestrating yet another turnaround? Win or lose on Saturday, we'll have a better idea if the Oklahoma State win was anomaly or an indication that things are trending in the right direction at the right time.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Oklahoma: Murray as a Heisman candidate is the big story, but running back Kennedy Brooks is about to explode. With Rodney Anderson out for the year, Brooks has made the most of his carries over the last three games. Following a breakout 168-yard performance against TCU, Brooks should be option 1A for the Sooners moving forward. He and Trey Sermon as a closer is still a lethal one-two punch, and K-State (5.22 yards per rush allowed) stinks against the run.
Kansas State: Can the Snydercats build on their 31-12 win over Oklahoma State? Because that was a signature K-State win. Running back Alex Barnes has been a production machine with 700 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the past two games. Oklahoma? Not great against that punishing style of offense. If this one is going to be closer than Vegas thinks, it's because K-State can ground and pound.
Game prediction, picks
Oklahoma's offensive line is playing its best football and the run game is a mismatch. Explosiveness is not an issue. This will be the best offense K-State has played all season. Still, asking the Sooners to lay more than 24 points when their Big 12 win differential is 16.25 is a lot. And Kansas State's ground game can pose a matchup problem, too. Pick: Kansas State +24.5
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9, and what title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Georgia vs. Florida pick, live stream
This heated rivalry carries conference and national championship ramifications
-
Clemson at FSU pick, live stream
Clemson is going for a fourth straight win against Florida State
-
CFB What to Watch, Week 9
Don't confuse Week 9 for a lazy Saturday, there are still a lot of important games
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Notre Dame vs. Navy 10,000 times
-
What's inside the SEC: Missouri
Missouri may be a relatively recent SEC addition, but it has the traditions down
-
Florida vs. Georgia odds, picks and bets
SportsLine's computer has simulated Georgia vs. Florida 10,000 times