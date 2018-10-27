Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

For No. 8 Oklahoma the formula is simple. If the Sooners keep winning, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship game and a possible berth in the College Football Playoff could be in the cards.

It's different for Kansas State. The Wildcats were downright awful through their first six games. But a Week 7 win over Oklahoma State was more like the Kansas State we've come to know and love. Is coach Bill Snyder orchestrating yet another turnaround? Win or lose on Saturday, we'll have a better idea if the Oklahoma State win was anomaly or an indication that things are trending in the right direction at the right time.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Oklahoma: Murray as a Heisman candidate is the big story, but running back Kennedy Brooks is about to explode. With Rodney Anderson out for the year, Brooks has made the most of his carries over the last three games. Following a breakout 168-yard performance against TCU, Brooks should be option 1A for the Sooners moving forward. He and Trey Sermon as a closer is still a lethal one-two punch, and K-State (5.22 yards per rush allowed) stinks against the run.

Kansas State: Can the Snydercats build on their 31-12 win over Oklahoma State? Because that was a signature K-State win. Running back Alex Barnes has been a production machine with 700 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the past two games. Oklahoma? Not great against that punishing style of offense. If this one is going to be closer than Vegas thinks, it's because K-State can ground and pound.

Game prediction, picks

Oklahoma's offensive line is playing its best football and the run game is a mismatch. Explosiveness is not an issue. This will be the best offense K-State has played all season. Still, asking the Sooners to lay more than 24 points when their Big 12 win differential is 16.25 is a lot. And Kansas State's ground game can pose a matchup problem, too. Pick: Kansas State +24.5

