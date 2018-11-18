Oklahoma vs. Kansas updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Halftime Recap

Oklahoma didn't get on the board first, but they have gotten on the board more. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kansas 21-10 at halftime. Kyler Murray has led the way so far for Oklahoma, as he has accumulated 163 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.

Oklahoma are on a streak of four consecutive wins and are hoping to make it five. We'll see if they can protect their lead and keep up this hot streak.

Game Preview

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. They will square off against Kansas at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oklahoma know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Kansas like a good challenge.

Oklahoma brought a three-game winning streak into their game against Oklahoma St. last week; they left with a four-game streak. Oklahoma won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oklahoma St. 48-47. Yes, you read that final score correctly. Yes, it was football.

Meanwhile, Kansas didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 17-21 to Kansas St. This makes it the second loss in a row for Kansas.

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Kansas's defeat dropped them down to 3-7. Kennedy Brooks will be someone to keep an eye on after he rushed for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries last Saturday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Kansas's defense can bottle him up.