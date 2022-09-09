The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Oklahoma went 11-2 last season and finished third in the Big 12, while Kent State posted a 7-7 record, winning the MAC's East Division. This will be the first meeting between these two programs.

The Sooners are favored by 33.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 71. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Kent State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Kent State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds for Oklahoma vs. Kent State:

Oklahoma vs. Kent State spread: Oklahoma -33.5

Oklahoma vs. Kent State over-under: 71 points

Oklahoma vs. Kent State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Oklahoma

Oklahoma took its game against the UTEP Miners on Saturday by a conclusive 45-13 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma had established a 42-10 advantage. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 233 yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Gabriel was just one of many Sooners who found success on the ground as the team rushed for 259 yards. Eric Gray led the way with 102 yards while Marcus Major had 54 yards and two scores. Defensive end Reggie Grimes was the catalyst on that side of the ball as he racked up 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

What you need to know about Kent State

Meanwhile, Kent State has to be aching after a bruising 45-20 loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday. Kent State was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Golden Flashes, but they got scores from WR Devontez Walker and RB Marquez Cooper.

Kent State returns one of the MAC's top running backs in Cooper, who was third in the conference with 1,205 yards last season. However, he was held to just 36 yards with a 3.3 rushing average in the team's opener. Since 2020, Kent State is 0-7 when Cooper has under 50 rushing yards but is 10-2 when he has at least 50 rushing yards.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Kent State picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. Kent State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,500 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.