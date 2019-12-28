Oklahoma vs. LSU odds, spread: College Football Playoff picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 8-2 roll

The fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners continue their quest for an eighth national championship when they battle the No. 1 LSU Tigers in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff for the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Sooners (12-1) haven't won a national title since the 2000 season, when they defeated Florida State in the Orange Bowl, and haven't played for the crown since losing to Florida in the BCS Championship Game following the 2008 campaign. LSU has won four of its last six bowl games and is 5-1 in this game after dropping a 25-24 decision to Clemson in 2012.

The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is a sky-high 76.5, up a half-point from the opener, in the latest Oklahoma vs. LSU odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any LSU vs. Oklahoma picks of your own.

Oklahoma vs. LSU spread: Tigers -13.5

Oklahoma vs. LSU over-under: 76.5 points

Oklahoma vs. LSU money line: Tigers -523, Sooners +393

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has passed for 300 yards in school-record 11 games this season

OU: QB Jalen Hurts leads nation with 16.4 yards per completion

The model knows that the Tigers are an explosive team that led the nation in total offense (554.4 yards) this season. LSU scored a school-record 621 points and registered 50 on six occasions, also the most in a single campaign. The Tigers have landed on the scoreboard in 49 of the 52 quarters they've played and topped the opposition by double-digits in 29 of their 38 victories under coach Ed Orgeron.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been instrumental in LSU's offensive eruption this year, as he set the SEC single-season record with 48 touchdown passes. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is three away from becoming just the third quarterback in FBS history with more than 50. Burrow has been unstoppable of late, throwing for over 300 yards in an LSU-record seven consecutive contests.

The Sooners' run of five straight outright conference titles is the longest by a Power Five team since Alabama's streak of five from 1971-75. It also marks the first time Oklahoma has captured this many consecutive crowns since winning the Big 8 title every year from 1972-80. The Sooners are the second team in the 24-year history of the Big 12 (Nebraska in 1997) to lead the conference in total offense (526.9 yards) and total defense (330.6) during league play.

Hurts is aiming to appear in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year after getting there with Alabama the last three seasons. The senior transfer has accounted for 51 total touchdowns this season, the third-most in school history behind Sam Bradford (55 in 2008) and Kyler Murray (54 last year). Hurts' favorite target is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has recorded six 100-yard performances in 2019 after gaining 173 on eight catches in the conference title game.

