Oklahoma vs. LSU odds, spread: College Football Playoff picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The top-ranked LSU Tigers look to take another step toward their first national championship since 2007 when they face the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2019 Peach Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff for the College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 4 p.m. ET. LSU (13-0), which is perfect against the spread in its last five games against Big 12 teams, is coming off a 37-10 victory over Georgia that gave the school its 12th SEC title. The Sooners captured their fifth consecutive conference crown and come into the Peach Bowl 2019 with plenty of momentum.

The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is a sky-high 76 in the latest Oklahoma vs. LSU odds.

Oklahoma vs. LSU spread: Tigers -13.5

Oklahoma vs. LSU over-under: 76 points

Oklahoma vs. LSU money line: Tigers -523, Sooners +393

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has passed for 300 yards in school-record 11 games this season

OU: QB Jalen Hurts leads nation with 16.4 yards per completion

The model knows the Tigers are on a 14-game winning streak, the third-longest in school history. They hope to extend the run behind Burrow, who this year joined running back Billy Cannon (1959) as the only LSU players ever to win the Heisman Trophy. Burrow received the highest percentage of first-place votes (90.7) in the history of the award and won by the largest margin ever (1,846 points).

The senior transfer from Ohio State set a number of single-season school records this year, including passing yards (4,715), touchdown tosses (48), completions (342) and yards per game (362.7). He has two dangerous targets in Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who both finished with over 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown catches. Chase (1,498 yards) tied the SEC record set in 1996 by Florida's Reidel Anthony with 18 scoring receptions, while Jefferson (1,207) ranks third on the team with 14 TDs.

Despite their electric offense, the Tigers are not guaranteed to cover the LSU vs. Oklahoma spread in the Peach Bowl 2019.

That's because the Sooners are just as potent, averaging 554.2 yards per game, second in the nation to the Tigers (554.4). And they have a quarterback just as dangerous as Burrow in Hurts, who was the runner-up for the Heisman. Hurts also is first in the country in yards per attempt (11.8) and has accounted for 51 touchdowns this season.

Hurts also led Oklahoma with 1,255 rushing yards, the second-most by a signal-caller in school history (Jack Mildren - 1,289 in 1971). The Sooners hope to avoid losing a third straight bowl game, but could be shorthanded when they take on the Tigers. Defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who leads the team with six sacks, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges have been suspended after failing drug tests administered by the NCAA.

