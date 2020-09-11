The Oklahoma Sooners haven't missed a beat since legendary coach Bob Stoops called it a career prior to the 2017 season. Lincoln Riley has stepped in and guided Oklahoma to three 12-2 seasons and a trio of Big 12 titles. The Sooners begin their quest for another when they host the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. Kickoff from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the first-ever meeting between the schools is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma will be led by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler as it attempts to improve to 79-15-4 in home openers in its current venue. Missouri State went 1-10 in 2019, needing triple overtime to post its lone win and ending the season with a seven-game losing streak. The Sooners are 40.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Missouri State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66.5. Before making any Missouri State vs. Oklahoma picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

When it comes to college football, there are few who deserve the "expert" tag quite like Sallee. The CBS Sports writer and analyst hosts shows on SIriusXM College, writes for CBSSports.com and appears regularly on CBS Sports HQ as well as countless radio shows across the nation as a guest.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He stayed red-hot in 2019, finishing an amazing 42-20 (68 percent) in his popular best bets column and going 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) overall on his college football picks. He got off to a fast start in Week 1 of 2020 as well on his best bets, running his current streak to 44-21.

In addition, the college football guru has had a particularly keen eye for Oklahoma, going 11-2 in his last 13 picks involving the Sooners. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Sallee has studied Oklahoma vs. Missouri State from every angle and has revealed his picks over at SportsLine. Here are the college football odds and trends for Missouri State vs. Oklahoma.

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State spread: Sooners -40.5

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State over-under: 66.5 points

OU: The Sooners have won 14 consecutive home openers

MSU: The Bears have endured 10 straight losing seasons

Why Oklahoma can cover

Rattler will be making his first start for the Sooners after completing 7-of-11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in three appearances last season. The 19-year-old from Phoenix has set several state high school career records in Arizona, including passing yards (11,083) and touchdown tosses (116). Oklahoma also will have a new No. 1 backfield option after Kennedy Brooks opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Junior T.J. Pledger is expected to fill the role, at least until Rhamondre Stevenson returns from his three-game suspension, after making only 40 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown over his first two campaigns. Even though CeeDee Lamb passed up his senior season in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, the Sooners have a top-flight receiver returning in Charleston Rambo. The junior was second on the team last year with 43 catches, 743 yards and five touchdowns.

Why Missouri State can cover

The Bears will be counting on a proven coach to help turn the program around. Bobby Petrino, who last stood on the sideline in 2018 for Louisville. It was the second career stint with the Cardinals for the 59-year-old, who also has coached Arkansas and Western Kentucky. Petrino owns a 119-56 career record and has had only two losing seasons -- including his final year with Louisville, when he went 2-8 before being fired.

Missouri State is hoping Petrino can help in the development of Jaden Johnson, who will be the FCS team's starting quarterback for the season opener. A top recruit from Kirby High School in Memphis, Johnson was planning to attend Louisville before Petrino was let go and instead redshirted at Southern Mississippi last season before transferring to Missouri State. Johnson will be looking to connect often with Lorenzo Thomas, who last season became the 22nd player in school history to record 1,000 receiving yards.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Missouri State picks

Sallee is leaning over on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri State vs. Oklahoma? And which critical x-factor has Sallee jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. Missouri State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert on a 11-2 run on picks involving the Sooners, and find out.