The post-Scott Frost era begins at Nebraska when the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. After the Cornhuskers lost to Sun Belt Conference member Georgia Southern last week to fall to 1-2 on the season, athletics director Trev Alberts fired Frost, who served as head coach since 2018. Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. On Saturday Nebraska faces a 2-0 Oklahoma team in its first season under coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are coming off a 33-3 victory against Kent State.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska spread: Sooners -11

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska over/under: 66 points

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska money line: Sooners -420, Cornhuskers +320

OU: Marvin Mims Jr. leads the Big 12 in all-purpose yards per game (150.5).

NEB: Anthony Grant ranks third in the country in rushing yards per game (142.7).

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma has an elite playmaker in Mims Jr. A 5-foot-11 junior from Frisco, Texas, Mims leads the Big 12 and ranks 13th in the country in all-purpose yards per game (150.5). In last week's victory over Kent State, he had a career-high 203 all-purpose yards, seventh most nationally this season.

In addition, the Sooners face a Nebraska team that has struggled defensively this season. The Cornhuskers rank 124th (out of 131) in the country in total defense (492.0 yards per game allowed). They also give up 207.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 116th in the FBS.

Why Nebraska can cover

Grant has been red-hot to start the season. A junior college transfer from New Mexico Military Institute who started his career at Florida State, Grant ranks third in the country in rushing yards per game (142.7). He is the first Nebraska running back to top 100 yards in each of his first three games since Bobby Reynolds in 1950.

In addition, the Cornhuskers face an Oklahoma offense that isn't on the field much. The Sooners rank second-to-last in the country in time of possession (22 minutes, 34 seconds per game). That bodes well for a Nebraska team that had the time of possession edge (31:56) against Georgia Southern.

