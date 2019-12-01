Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Iron Bowl time, odds, line, pick

The rivalry games are taking over the final weekend of the college football season yet again, and some of these rivalries are carrying along with them come College Football Playoff implications. The annual Bedlam game between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 21 Oklahoma State is carrying a ton of importance this year with the Sooners just right on the outside looking in at the CFP field that'll be firmly set following next weekend's conference title games.

So who gets a pivotal late-season win in Bedlam? Let's take a closer look at the storylines to follow from Stillwater and make some picks both straight up and against the spread.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Oklahoma: It feels weird to say, but Oklahoma could use a convincing win. Not simply in this mindless pursuit to impress the selection committee, but to prove they're capable of putting together a complete game. Because that hasn't happened in about a month. Granted, the dog days of conference play are tough; playing nine in a row against familiar opponents is unenviable. Iowa State and Baylor are top-tier Big 12 teams, and TCU has been improving. Getting a road game at Oklahoma State to top it off asking a lot. But between Jalen Hurts' turnovers and some shaky O-line play, Oklahoma is probably counting its lucky stars it only has one loss. If the Sooners can put together 60 minutes of complete football against a good rival, that'll say a lot about their ability to weather a tough late-season stretch.

Oklahoma State: Is Chuba Hubbard enough to gash Oklahoma's defense on the ground? He's the top statistical running back in the nation with more than 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. He'll likely get to 2,000 yards before the season is done. But to really be effective against the Sooners, you need a mobile quarterback. Iowa State, Baylor and TCU all had some degree of success with a quarterback capable of using his legs to get yards and points. That's not really Dru Brown's game. Spencer Sanders was the team's second-leading rusher before he was lost for the year to injury. Hubbard is a stone-cold stud, but without Sanders and receiver Tylan Wallace, the Pokes are running out of playmakers quickly.

Game prediction, picks

The Sooners have won a lot of games, but they haven't been the best team against the spread as favorites. They're 3-7 overall on the year, since they've never been underdogs. Even though Hurts is a one-man show, defenses have been able to force turnovers lately and limit his explosiveness. Gundy usually gets his team to punch up for this game, too, even if they can't get the outright win. Pick: Oklahoma State (+12.5)

So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.