Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds: 2019 Bedlam Series picks, college football predictions from proven computer

The model knows that the Cowboys lean heavily on running back Chuba Hubbard, who leads the nation in rushing with a staggering 1,832 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. Hubbard has accounted for 2,002 yards from scrimmage this season and has had four 200-yard rushing games this season.

The Cowboys are predictably 4-0 in those games and they've also covered in all four. The Sooners' defense has struggled of late, allowing 36 points per game in the last four contests. They're allowing 5.1 yards per carry during that span, so you can expect to see an extremely heavy dose of Hubbard on Saturday as the Cowboys look to control the clock and keep the dynamic Oklahoma offense off the field.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game, but needs this victory to remain in the College Football Playoff picture. The Sooners' only loss of the season came against Baylor, who will be their opponent in that championship matchup. A win over the Bears would give Jalen Hurts and company an argument to be included in the four-team playoff, but a win over their rivals this weekend is a necessity to even have that conversation.

A couple numbers to consider for this matchup: The Cowboys enter the contest with 475.6 yards per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. But the Sooners are even better, ranking first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 574.7 on average.

