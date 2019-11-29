Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds: 2019 Bedlam Series picks, college football predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in the 2019 Bedlam Series matchup. Oklahoma State is 8-3 overall and 4-1 at home, while Oklahoma is 10-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Sooners are favored by 13 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 69.5. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over West Virginia last week, winning 20-13. OSU running back Chuba Hubbard looked sharp as he picked up 106 yards on the ground on 26 carries and caught seven passes for 88 yards. Hubbard leads the nation with 1,832 yards on the ground, and the Cowboys will lean on him heavily with quarterback Spencer Sanders (thumb) out for the season.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game, but needs this victory to remain in the College Football Playoff picture. The Sooners' only loss of the season came against Baylor, who will be their opponent in that championship matchup. A win over the Bears would give Jalen Hurts and company an argument to be included in the four-team playoff, but a win over their rivals this weekend is a necessity to even have that conversation.

A couple numbers to consider for this matchup: The Cowboys enter the contest with 475.6 yards per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. But the Sooners are even better, ranking first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 574.7 on average.

