The No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners aim to keep up their recent dominance of rival and No. 14-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys when the clubs collide Saturday in the famed Bedlam Series. Kickoff in this 2020 Bedlam game matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium. This matchup historically has an immense impact on the Big 12 football championship race, and the 2020 meeting is no different. The Cowboys (5-1, 4-1) currently sit a half-game behind Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) but have a head-to-head win over the Cyclones.

The Sooners (5-2, 4-2) have won four straight and can create a logjam at the top with their fifth consecutive victory in this rivalry. The Sooners are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 59 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel, given the success he's had picking these teams.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in college sports and has been a consistent winner for SportsLine members. Last year, he went 82-61-1 on his against-the-spread college football picks to give his followers a profit of nearly $2,000.

What's more, he has had a keen eye for the trajectories of both Big 12 programs, posting a 19-5 record on against-the-spread-picks involving either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma over the past three seasons. This run of success includes telling SportsLine members to back Texas (+3.5) at Oklahoma State three weeks ago. The Longhorns managed a 41-34 overtime win to give Nagel's followers another Big 12 winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has set his sights on Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State and the Bedlam Series 2020 matchup. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State spread: Oklahoma -7

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State over-under: 59 points

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State money line: Oklahoma -260, Oklahoma State +210

OSU: The Cowboys have covered five straight games as a road underdog.

OU: The Sooners have covered four of the last five meetings in this series.

Latest Odds: Cowboys +7 Bet Now

Why Oklahoma can cover



This rivalry matchup is tantamount to an elimination game in the Big 12 race as the loser faces an improbable path back to contention. Many college football observers believed this could be the year another club ends Oklahoma's five-year reign on the conference title, in large part because of the relative inexperience on the Sooners' roster.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was charged with upholding what has been an embarrassment of riches at the position for the program, including Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray along with coveted Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.

Rattler's inexperience showed as a handful of turnovers contributed to Oklahoma's downfall in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State in consecutive weeks. The defense also failed to get key stops while allowing 75 combined points in those contests.

But Rattler appeared to come of age in the four-overtime win against Texas, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards and another score. His 25-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops held up as the game winner. The defense also has improved, yielding 53 total points to TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas as the Sooners rolled to blowout victories.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Even so, they must remain sharp on both sides of the ball in order to get their sixth straight win against an Oklahoma State club that is well-positioned to compete for its first conference title since 2011.

Expectations were high for a Cowboys outfit that returned perhaps more impactful players than any other club in the conference, led by quarterback Spencer Sanders and running back Chuba Hubbard, who entered the year as a Heisman contender after rushing for 2,094 yards last season.

However, limited practice time and an ankle injury to Sanders led to a slow offensive start by Oklahoma State's lofty standards. But an often-leaky defense has picked up the slack, allowing 21 or fewer points in every game except the loss to Texas. Tre Sterling picked off a pass from Kansas State quarterback Will Howard to preserve a 20-18 road win over the Wildcats in which the Cowboys allowed just six second-half points.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State picks

Nagel is leaning under on the total, and he's also found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma? And which critical x-factor has Nagel jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma spread to jump on Saturday, all from the Big 12 expert who is 19-5 on spread picks involving these teams, and find out.