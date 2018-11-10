Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

No. 6 Oklahoma is currently right on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff race, but with a few weeks to go in the 2018 season, the hopes for a return trip to the final four field are still very much intact. Next up for Kyler Murray and the Sooners on Saturday? The annual Bedlam game against rival Oklahoma State, who would love for nothing more than to crush Oklahoma's hopes right on its home field in Norman.

But can the Cowboys play that spoiler role? They've already notched one upset against Texas, but this will undoubtedly require Mike Gundy's best coaching job of the season. On the other side, the Sooners bring in one of the nation's best offenses with quarterback Kyler Murray firmly entrenched in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Oklahoma: The Sooners needed a 51-46 shootout to get past Texas Tech in Lubbock in Week 10, but they remain in good position in the playoff race. They're on the cusp of the top four with a month of critical games still to play. Oklahoma's schedule is backloaded, too, with West Virginia at the end of the season and then likely a Big 12 Championship Game appearance against the conference's second-best team.

But before any of that can be realized, Lincoln Riley's team needs to take care of business against Oklahoma State. Though Gundy's Cowboys have been more competitive in this series in the last decade, Oklahoma has still won five of the last seven games. In the last few years, especially, Oklahoma has shown that extra gear to get past its pesky in-state rival. This year should be no different. OU ranks first in S&P+ in explosive offense and second only to Alabama in success rate.

Oklahoma State: This has been a down year for the Pokes, but Gundy has already coached up his team once to beat Texas. Can he play spoiler for two Big 12 blue bloods in the same season? If so, we might need to rewrite the narrative on Oklahoma State's 2018 season as one of Gundy's more, shall we say, interesting coaching jobs.

However, this has been an uneven season, to say the least. After beating Texas, Oklahoma State fell to Baylor in a trap game and many of its season-long warts reappeared. This game could be a particularly daunting task for the defense, which ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in touchdowns allowed.

Game prediction, picks

Oklahoma State has already shown it can play up for a game when the situation calls for it, but can it do it twice? Everything went right in the win over Texas, but the Cowboys will have to play their best game -- and their best defense -- of the season to hang with Oklahoma. Pick: Oklahoma -17.5

