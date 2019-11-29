Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

There are a lot of rivalry games being played in Week 14. Some of them are for pride and bragging rights. Some of them have high stakes. Others are just flat-out pure football entertainment. The Bedlam series between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 21 Oklahoma State typically falls into many of those categories. This year, with the Sooners in the College Football Playoff race, Bedlam takes on plenty of meaning. And it still is usually one of the most electric games played this time of year.

Storylines

Oklahoma: It feels weird to say, but Oklahoma could use a convincing win. Not simply in this mindless pursuit to impress the selection committee, but to prove they're capable of putting together a complete game. Because that hasn't happened in about a month. Granted, the dog days of conference play are tough; playing nine in a row against familiar opponents is unenviable. Iowa State and Baylor are top-tier Big 12 teams, and TCU has been improving. Getting a road game at Oklahoma State to top it off asking a lot. But between Jalen Hurts' turnovers and some shaky O-line play, Oklahoma is probably counting its lucky stars it only has one loss. If the Sooners can put together 60 minutes of complete football against a good rival, that'll say a lot about their ability to weather a tough late-season stretch.

Oklahoma State: Is Chuba Hubbard enough to gash Oklahoma's defense on the ground? He's the top statistical running back in the nation with more than 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. He'll likely get to 2,000 yards before the season is done. But to really be effective against the Sooners, you need a mobile quarterback. Iowa State, Baylor and TCU all had some degree of success with a quarterback capable of using his legs to get yards and points. That's not really Dru Brown's game. Spencer Sanders was the team's second-leading rusher before he was lost for the year to injury. Hubbard is a stone-cold stud, but without Sanders and receiver Tylan Wallace, the Pokes are running out of playmakers quickly.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

The Sooners have won a lot of games, but they haven't been the best team against the spread as favorites. They're 3-7 overall on the year, since they've never been underdogs. Even though Hurts is a one-man show, defenses have been able to force turnovers lately and limit his explosiveness. Gundy usually gets his team to punch up for this game, too, even if they can't get the outright win. Pick: Oklahoma State (+12.5)

