Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Big 12 rivals No. 6 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State battle
No. 6 Oklahoma's march towards another Big 12 Championship Game appearance, and perhaps another Big 12 title, and perhaps another College Football Playoff selection, continues Saturday with the annual Bedlam rivalry against Oklahoma State. Except this edition doesn't carry the same hype as in previous seasons when Bedlam was one of the Big 12's premier games.
The Sooners, of course, are still the team to beat; it's the Cowboys who have fallen off in a big way. Other than a 38-35 win against Texas, it's been a largely disappointing season for the Pokes, who at this point are simply looking to get bowl eligible. Does coach Mike Gundy have another surprise up his sleeve for this game? Bedlam hasn't exactly been his finest hour -- he's 2-11 against Oklahoma -- and he'll need to coach his best game of the year to spring the upset. Oklahoma typically doesn't have a problem getting up for this rivalry, and should be able to put up a lot of points against one of the Big 12's worst scoring defenses.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
