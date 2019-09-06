Oklahoma vs. South Dakota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 4 Oklahoma (home) vs. South Dakota (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 1-0-0; South Dakota 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 12-2-0; South Dakota 4-7-0;

What to Know

Oklahoma will take on South Dakota at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma will be home again for the second matchup in a row.

When you finish with 284 more yards than your opponent like the Sooners did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against Houston, taking their game 49-31. QB Jalen Hurts did work as he rushed for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries.

South Dakota couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 17-31 loss against Montana.

Oklahoma's win lifted them to 1-0 while South Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Oklahoma can repeat their recent success or if South Dakota bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma TV: Oklahoma Pay Per View

Oklahoma Pay Per View Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.