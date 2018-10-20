Oklahoma vs. TCU: Game pick, prediction, odds, start time, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Big 12 title race is starting to get muddy. With everyone except Texas carrying at least one conference loss, the proverbial race for the second spot in the title game is coming into focus with two teams the Longhorns have already beaten in Oklahoma and TCU.

TCU has its back closer to the wall, having lost three of its last four games and in desperate need of something positive. However, Oklahoma has a sour taste in its mouth after coming all the way back against the Longhorns in Week 6 only to lose, and it's had an extra week to sit on that.

Oklahoma has won the last three games in this series, but two of those wins have come by single digits. TCU is a desperate team, and a desperate team is a dangerous team. Here's what you need to know for Saturday's matchup.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Among G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Oklahoma: The Sooners no longer sit atop the Big 12, but they still control their destiny in getting to the Big 12 Championship Game with games against Texas Tech and West Virginia still on the schedule. Oklahoma tends to play well after a loss and it's had an extra week to rest up and prepare for this game. Though Oklahoma is no longer in the immediate playoff discussion, all it can do is keep taking care of its business. Who knows, maybe in six weeks time that narrative has changed.

TCU: The Horned Frogs could use a win here in the worst way. They've dropped three of their last four games and haven't beat Oklahoma since 2014. With Baylor and Kansas State showing signs of improvement -- both teams are on TCU's schedule in November -- the Frogs could easily get shuffled towards the bottom of the Big 12 standings in a hurry.

Game prediction, picks

Oklahoma's gotten the better of TCU in the last few years and the Sooners have a small, but good sample in bounce back games over the last few years. Still, neither team is all that good against the spread, but the Frogs have a more recent proven history as a dog. And, when in doubt, side with Gary Patterson. Pick: TCU +7.5

