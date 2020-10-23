The Oklahoma Sooners and TCU Horned Frogs will try to keep their slim Big 12 conference championship hopes alive on Saturday when the teams meet at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Both the Sooners (2-2) and Horned Frogs (1-2) enter the game 1-2 in conference play and tied for sixth in the Big 12 standings. A loss by either team would effectively eliminate it from the conference title race. Oklahoma is coming off a 53-45 four-overtime victory over Texas two weeks ago. That same day TCU fell to Kansas State, 21-14.

Kickoff between the Sooners and Horned Frogs is set for noon ET. William Hill lists the Sooners as 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5. Before you make any TCU vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. TCU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for TCU vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. TCU spread: Sooners -6.5

Oklahoma vs. TCU over-under: 59.5 points

Oklahoma vs. TCU money line: Sooners -240, Wildcats +200

OU: QB Spencer Rattler ranks sixth in the country in completion percentage (71.3).

TCU: QB Max Duggan also leads the team in rushing yards (132).

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma has one of the top offenses in the country. Led by highly-regarded redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, the Sooners are averaging 358.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth nationally. They also churn out 502.0 total yards per game, which ranks 10th in the country.

In addition, Oklahoma has dominated the series against TCU. In fact, the Sooners have won six straight games over the Horned Frogs and seven of eight games played in Fort Worth. Oklahoma's average margin of victory in its six-game winning streak against TCU is 13.0 points.

Why TCU can cover

Max Duggan is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. The sophomore from Council Bluffs, Iowa, ranks 12th in the country in completion percentage (68.8). He also leads TCU in rushing this season, with 132 yards. In TCU's win over Texas, Duggan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 26-yard quarterback draw.

In addition, the Horned Frogs face a Sooners team that has been poor protecting the ball this season. Through four games, Oklahoma has committed nine turnovers while forcing just five. TCU, which is even in turnovers this season, is 116-19 since 2005 when winning the turnover battle.

How to make Oklahoma vs. TCU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the model suggesting the teams will combine for well over 60 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. TCU? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Oklahoma spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.