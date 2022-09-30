The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma won three consecutive games before losing to Kansas State as a heavy favorite last week. TCU is trying to remain unbeaten following its 42-34 win at SMU last Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 6-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 69. Before entering any Oklahoma vs. TCU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

TCU vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -6

TCU vs. Oklahoma over/under: 69 points

Why TCU can cover

TCU is off to an excellent start to its 2022 campaign, taking down Colorado, Tarleton State and SMU in its first three games. The Horned Frogs were 2.5-point favorites in their 42-34 win at SMU last week, as they raced out to a 28-7 lead before hanging on down the stretch. Quarterback Max Duggan completed 22 of 29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Junior running back Kendre Miller was outstanding as well, rushing 17 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. TCU has been tough to beat at home, going 8-3 in its last 11 games at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Oklahoma is coming off a rough performance at home and now has to go on the road to face an inspired team, making this a bad scheduling spot for the Sooners.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is coming off its first loss of the season, but the Sooners are now available at a discounted price in this game. Their offense has scored at least 33 points in all four of their games this season, so it will be difficult for TCU's offense to keep pace. Junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he has still not thrown an interception this year.

Senior running back Eric Gray is one of the top running backs in the country, averaging 7.5 yards per carry on 53 attempts. Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims, who has 18 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns, will be the best wideout that TCU has seen this year. Oklahoma is on an eight-game winning streak against TCU and has covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings.

