Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Sooners, Horned Frogs games

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a week to think about their devastating loss to Texas, but they returned to the top 10 of the college football rankings while they were on bye and will now travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Saturday as part of the Week 8 college football schedule.

The Sooners are 8-point favorites with the total up to 61.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. TCU odds for the noon ET kickoff. Can Kyler Murray and the Sooners begin a new charge towards the top of the college football rankings, or will Gary Patterson's stingy TCU defense be able to hold them off at home? Before you make any Oklahoma vs. TCU picks or predictions, you're going to want to hear what college football guru Barrett Sallee has to say.

Sallee is a CBS Sports college football analyst, CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top college football experts in the country. He is 38-29 against the spread in his Best Bets column for SportsLine the last two years and is also on a tear betting games involving Oklahoma or TCU. In fact, he's nailed his last three spread picks on Sooners games and boasts an amazing record of 5-1 in games involving either of these two teams.

After examining the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup in detail, Sallee has locked in his pick against the spread that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Sallee knows that for Oklahoma, it will be difficult to gauge whether the bye week was beneficial. Was the extra week helpful in dealing with such a devastating last-second defeat or was it just extra time for the frustration to marinate?

The good news is that Oklahoma should have a decided advantage against TCU when it comes to taking care of the football. Kyler Murray has done a great job at protecting the ball on his way to huge numbers (over 2,100 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns in just six games)/ Oklahoma has turned the ball over just six times all season, while TCU has committed a stunning 15 turnovers.

But just because Oklahoma's offense is firing on all cylinders with Murray under center doesn't mean it can cover an 8-point spread against TCU.

Despite the fact that the Horned Frogs are just 3-3, they've been competitive against a tough schedule. They held an Iowa State squad to less than 200 yards and held a high-powered Texas Tech offense to just 17 points in a losing effort.

Sallee also knows TCU has been particularly stingy on its true home field. The Horned Frogs have allowed just 245.3 yards per game to opponents at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Sallee has analyzed TCU vs. Oklahoma from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Who covers Oklahoma vs. TCU? And which crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump all over Saturday, all from a seasoned expert who is 5-1 on his last six picks involving these two teams.