Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, line: Picks, predictions from proven expert who's 5-1 on Sooners, Horned Frogs games

Oklahoma is back in action for Week 8 of the college football season and they've returned to the top 10 after several teams dropped out last week. They'll travel to take on TCU in a Big 12 matchup and are currently installed as 7.5-point favorites with the total at 62 in the latest Oklahoma vs. TCU odds. Even in the loss to Texas, OU quarterback Kyler Murray was incredible, just as he has been all year. However, he and that high-powered offense will run into a typically stingy TCU defense on Saturday at noon ET. But before you make any Oklahoma vs. TCU picks and predictions, you're going to want to hear what SportsLine college football expert Barrett Sallee has to say.

Sallee is a CBS Sports college football analyst, CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top college football experts in the country. He is 38-29 against the spread in his Best Bets column for SportsLine the last two years and is also on a tear betting games involving Oklahoma or TCU. In fact, he's nailed his last three spread picks on Sooners games and boasts an amazing record of 5-1 in games involving either of these two teams.

After examining the Oklahoma vs. TCU matchup in detail, Sallee has locked in his pick against the spread that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Sallee knows that for Oklahoma, it will be difficult to gauge whether the bye week was beneficial. Was the extra week helpful in dealing with such a devastating last-second defeat or was it just extra time for the frustration to marinate?

Against TCU, Oklahoma has a number of statistical advantages, but one that stands out is actually their run defense. Despite the fact that Oklahoma defense allows over 27 points per game, their run defense in the other two Big 12 games besides Texas has been very sturdy.

But just because Oklahoma's offense is firing on all cylinders with Murray under center doesn't mean it can cover a 7.5-point spread against TCU.

Despite the fact that the Horned Frogs are just 3-3, they've been competitive against a tough schedule. They held an Iowa State squad to less than 200 yards and held a high-powered Texas Tech offense to just 17 points in a losing effort.

Sallee also knows TCU has been particularly stingy on its true home field. The Horned Frogs have allowed just 245.3 yards per game to opponents at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Sallee has analyzed TCU vs. Oklahoma from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Who covers Oklahoma vs. TCU? And which crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump all over Saturday, all from a seasoned expert who is 5-1 on his last six picks involving these two teams.