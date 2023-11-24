The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners attempt to end the regular season with a perfect home record when they host the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 matchup on Friday. Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2) has won all five of its games in Norman this year by an average of 32.2 points and is scoring 48.2 per contest, the fourth-highest total in FBS. The Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) have lost their last three road games this campaign and six straight meetings with the Sooners in Oklahoma. TCU ended its eight-game overall losing streak in the series with a 55-24 home triumph in 2022.

Kickoff at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman is scheduled for noon ET. The Sooners are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. TCU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 63.

Oklahoma vs. TCU spread: Sooners -9.5

Oklahoma vs. TCU over/under: 63 points



Oklahoma vs. TCU money line: Sooners -376, Horned Frogs +294

OKLA: The Sooners are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games

TCU: The Under has hit in eight of the Horned Frogs' last 10 contests

Why Oklahoma can cover

Head coach Brent Venables stated on Monday that he expects quarterback Dillon Gabriel to play against the Horned Frogs after the redshirt senior left last week's 31-24 victory at BYU after one half with what has been reported as a head injury. Gabriel threw for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns before exiting and ranks ninth in the nation with 3,260 passing yards and is tied for seventh with 27 TD tosses. His two scoring passes against the Cougars increased his career total to 122 and moved him past Ty Detmer and Aaron Murray for ninth place on the NCAA's all-time list.

If Gabriel is unavailable, the Sooners will turn to freshman Jackson Arnold, who was 5-of-9 for 33 yards and ran for 24 yards in the second half against BYU. The club also will rely on a rushing attack that features redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk and junior Tawee Walker. Sawchuk leads Oklahoma with 480 rushing yards and has run for five touchdowns, while Walker has gained 467 yards and scored six times on the ground. Seldom-used sophomore Jovantae Barnes also could be in the mix, as he rushed for 100 yards and two TDs against TCU last year. See which team to pick here.

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs are looking to avoid their longest road losing streak since 2000 as they have dropped three straight away from home after winning the previous seven. Like the Sooners, TCU is one of the top offensive teams in the country as it is 14th in total offense (461.8 yards) and ninth in passing (309.3). The latter ranking is due in part to the play of quarterback Josh Hoover, who has been impressive since taking over for an injured Chandler Morris.

A redshirt freshman, Hoover has posted four 300-yard passing performances in five starts and eclipsed the 400-yard mark for the second time last week. He completed 24-of-29 pass attempts for 412 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for a score. Both of Hoover's TD tosses went to senior tight end Jared Wiley, who finished with seven catches for a career-high 178 yards. See which team to pick here.

