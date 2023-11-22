Oklahoma plays one more home game as a member of the Big 12 Friday when the Sooners host TCU in a Black Friday special. Although Oklahoma is out of the College Football Playoff race with two losses, the Sooners are still alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. However, they'll need several outcomes to fall in their favor in order to secure a trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While TCU is well eliminated from Big 12 title contention, bowl eligibility is on the line for the Horned Frogs as they make their final trip to Norman, Oklahoma, for the foreseeable future. The Horned Frogs are 0-5 against the Sooners on the road since joining the Big 12 back in 2012.

Odds, storylines, picks and more for Oklahoma-TCU follow.

Oklahoma vs. TCU: Need to know

Sooners QB situation: The Sooners were in for a scare in Week 12 at BYU when starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel did not return for the second half due to an upper-body injury, prompting an appearance from former five-star true freshman Jackson Arnold. Arnold looked shaky at times, but made enough plays to help Oklahoma hang on for a 31-24 win. Sooners coach Brent Venables delivered good news for Oklahoma on Monday, telling the media he expects Gabriel to start against the Horned Frogs. Still, it's unclear if the Sooners signal caller will be operating at 100% in a game that is pivotal for the Oklahoma's Big 12 title fate. The Sooners will certainly need Arnold to be ready to roll if called upon.

Oklahoma alive in crowded Big 12 race: Explore the Big 12 tie-breaking scenarios at your own risk (there are more than 100 potential possibilities at play). We do knot that, win or lose, Oklahoma will enter Saturday with a shot to make conference title game. Of course, the Sooners would feel much better about their chances with a win against TCU. There isn't one specific scenario that secures Oklahoma a spot, but the simplest route involves the Sooners beating the Horned Frogs combined with Texas beating Texas Tech and BYU upsetting Oklahoma State. Otherwise, the Sooners must hold their breath as the conference runs down the list of tiebreakers.

TCU looking avoid making dubious history: It's not too often that you see a team go from competing on college football's biggest stage to not being bowl eligible the next season, but TCU finds itself in a do-or-die situation to avoid joining a select group of teams in that category. It last happened with LSU in 2020, and that was only because of a self-imposed bowl ban prompted by an NCAA investigation into the Tigers. Texas was the last team to play in the national title game and not become bowl eligible the following year. If TCU wins, it would be the team's first win over a ranked foe since the 2022 CFP semifinal victory over Michigan.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. TCU live

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Oklahoma vs. TCU prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

TCU obliterated Oklahoma last year to the tune of 55-24, but fortunes largely been reversed for the Horned Frogs and Sooners in 2023. That said, TCU has shown signs of life lately -- they were just three-points shy against Texas in Week 11, then blew out rival Baylor last week at home. Quarterback Josh Hoover is coming off a huge day, throwing for more than 400 yards against the Bears. Let's not ignore the fact that the Sooners haven't been particularly dominant in the back half of the season after roaring to a 6-0 start. They are 3-2 in their last five, and two of those wins came in one-score contests. Home field will be enough for Oklahoma to get the job done Friday, but it may not come easy. Pick: Oklahoma -10



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm OU -10 Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU Oklahoma TCU TCU TCU SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma TCU Oklahoma

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which underdogs will win outright? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.