Who's Playing

No. 22 Texas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Texas 2-1; Oklahoma 1-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Cotton Bowl. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Oklahoma came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones last week, falling 37-30. The losing side was boosted by QB Spencer Rattler, who passed for two TDs and 300 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Sooners. K Gabe Brkic delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Texas was close but no cigar last week as they fell 33-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite the defeat, the Longhorns got a solid performance out of QB Sam Ehlinger, who passed for four TDs and 236 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Oklahoma going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma enters the game with 390.3 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. Texas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas

Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma have won four out of their last six games against Texas.