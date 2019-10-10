Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, line: 2019 Red River Showdown picks, predictions from expert who's 7-0 on Sooners games

One of the top rivalry games in college football takes place on Saturday when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 11 Texas Longhorns clash in the 2019 Red River Showdown. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) have steamrolled five over-matched opponents with an explosive offense to start the season. Oklahoma's smallest margin of victory has been 18, in the season-opening win against Houston. Meanwhile, Texas (4-1, 2-0) has bounced back from a narrow loss to LSU with three straight victories, including back-to-back wins over conference rivals Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Kickoff for the Red River Showdown 2019 is set for noon ET. Oklahoma is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 75.5. Before you make any Texas vs. Oklahoma picks of your own, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli.

Tom Fornelli, CBS national writer, entered this season with a 216-179 record in his popular "Six Pack" college football column the past four years and is 7-0 in his last seven against the spread picks involving Oklahoma.

Fornelli has analyzed Oklahoma vs. Texas from every angle.

Fornelli knows that quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Sooners can exploit the Longhorns' weakness on defense. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the country in passing yards per game (355.4). Meanwhile, Texas is fifth-to-last in the nation in passing yards allowed per contest (325.0). In the Longhorns' loss to LSU, they gave up 471 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air to the Tigers. Texas will also be without three key defensive backs because of injury: safety Caden Sterns (knee) and corners Jalen Green (shoulder) and Josh Thompson (foot).

Fornelli also knows that the Sooners have been careful with the ball this season. They've turned the ball over just four times, tied for the eighth-fewest in the country. In last season's regular season matchup between these teams, a game in which Texas won 48-45, Oklahoma turned the ball over three times, leading to 10 Longhorns points.

But just because the Sooners appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Oklahoma vs. Texas spread on Saturday.

Longhorns coach Tom Herman knows how to prepare his team for big games like the 2019 Red River Classic. In his five seasons as a head coach at Houston and Texas, he has a 12-7 record against ranked opponents and a 5-5 record against top-10 foes. Last year the Longhorns were 5-2 against ranked teams.

In addition, Texas enters the Red River Showdown 2019 as the more tested team. The Longhorns already have faced LSU, currently ranked No. 5 in the country, beaten an explosive Oklahoma State team, and taken care of business against an inspired West Virginia team on the road in Morgantown. On the other hand, the Sooners have yet to be pushed for a full four quarters this season and have yet to play a ranked team.

