Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, line: 2019 Red River Showdown picks, top predictions from expert who's 7-0 on Sooners games

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners' quest for an undefeated season faces its biggest test of the year on Saturday when the Sooners square off with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns in the 2019 Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 in Big 12) has crushed five unranked opponents this season and is not likely to face a team as highly ranked as Texas the rest of the year. A win over the Longhorns would be a key piece on the Sooners' résumé for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile Texas (4-1, 2-0) has bounced back from a narrow loss to LSU with three straight wins. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Sooners are 10-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 75.5. Before you make any Oklahoma vs. Texas picks of your own, make sure you check out the Red River Showdown predictions from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli.

The CBS national writer entered this season with a wallet-fattening 216-179 in his popular "Six Pack" college football column the past four years. He also has demonstrated his expertise in every sport for SportsLine members. What's more, he's had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Sooners and is 7-0 in his last seven against the spread picks involving Oklahoma. Anyone who has followed Fornelli's advice is way up.

Now, he has zeroed in on Oklahoma vs. Texas from every angle and released a confident pointspread pick for the 2019 Red River Rivalry that he's sharing over at SportsLine.

Fornelli knows that quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Sooners can exploit the Longhorns' weakness on defense. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the country in passing yards per game (355.4). Meanwhile, Texas is fifth-to-last in the nation in passing yards allowed per contest (325.0). In the Longhorns' loss to LSU, they gave up 471 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air to the Tigers. Texas will also be without three key defensive backs because of injury: safety Caden Sterns (knee) and corners Jalen Green (shoulder) and Josh Thompson (foot).

Fornelli also knows that the Sooners have been careful with the ball this season. They've turned the ball over just four times, tied for the eighth-fewest in the country. In last season's regular season matchup between these teams, a game in which Texas won 48-45, Oklahoma turned the ball over three times, leading to 10 Longhorns points.

But just because the Sooners appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Oklahoma vs. Texas spread on Saturday.

The Longhorns will likely be facing an Oklahoma offense without its starting tackles. Both Erik Swenson and Adrian Ealy are "highly questionable" to play Saturday with undisclosed injuries, according to Sooners coach Lincoln Riley. The shuffling on the offensive line plays into the hands of aggressive Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who loves to dial up unique blitzes to pressure quarterbacks.

In addition, Fornelli knows that the Longhorns haven't been blown out with Sam Ehlinger starting. In his nine losses as a starter, only one was by more than seven points -- the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game, which Texas lost to Oklahoma, 39-27. In that game, however, the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 27.

Fornelli has broken down this matchup from every angle. We can tell you he is leaning under, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Texas vs. Oklahoma? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Oklahoma spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit seven straight picks involving the Sooners.