There's plenty on the line Saturday when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners renew their historic football rivalry at the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff for the 2020 Red River Showdown is set for noon ET. Both clubs were expected to contend for the Big 12 title but they have unexpectedly fallen on hard times. Oklahoma has lost two straight conference games for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley following last week's 37-30 upset at Iowa State.

The Longhorns are also looking to bounce back from an ugly 33-31 home loss to TCU in which they came out flat and never appeared to fully recover. The Sooners are two-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 72.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds from William Hill.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Texas vs. Oklahoma:

Texas vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -2

Texas vs. Oklahoma over-under: 72.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma -125, Texas +105

OU: The Sooners have won seven of the past 10 meetings in this series.

TEX: The Longhorns are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine neutral-site games.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Nagel knows both clubs are bound to have a sense of urgency in what equates to an elimination game to stay in contention for the Big 12 title. The Sooners (1-2) already face an uphill battle because of their consecutive losses but would have to turn their focus to merely becoming bowl eligible should they drop a third straight contest.

They squandered an early 21-point lead two weeks ago against Kansas State and appeared to take command with a 17-6 lead in the second quarter against Iowa State. However, the defense faltered down the stretch again as the Cyclones used a 14-0 spurt in the final eight minutes to seal the upset as a touchdown underdog.

Still, Oklahoma put up 414 yards of total offense and maintained its quick-strike ability as all of its touchdown drives came with fewer than five minutes coming off the clock. Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler appeared to take a step forward as he went 25-of-36 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Why Texas can cover

The Sooners will need to be efficient on both sides of the ball to take down a Texas club that is similarly reeling from a disappointing defeat. The Longhorns narrowly escaped disaster two weeks ago with a furious 15-point rally to beat Texas Tech in overtime, and they had an emotional hangover against TCU.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and the offense were out of sync from outset, felled by poor execution and drive-killing penalties. The Longhorns were flagged 12 times for 92 yards. The defense also had trouble stopping TCU's spread-option attack.

Even so, Ehlinger led the club on a potential game-winning drive that was thwarted by a fumble on the goal line that was recovered by the Frogs.

