Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, line: Big 12 Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 43-23 roll

The Oklahoma vs. Texas rivalry is one of the greatest in all of sports, and on Saturday it will be taken to even greater heights as they meet in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game. It's a Red River Showdown rematch and the first matchup was highly competitive and entertaining, with Texas winning 48-45 on a last-second field goal. The Sooners are 7.5-point favorites this time around and the total is set at 78 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds. This all should make for a riveting Big 12 Championship and before you make any selections, you'll definitely want to take a look at the Oklahoma vs. Texas picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The advanced computer simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4.5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated every possible play for Texas vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning toward the under, but it has a strong selection against the spread, saying one side hits in 55 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

Oklahoma's biggest advantage in this one will be an elite offense. Led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Sooners' offense has been truly unstoppable and their quick-strike ability means they're never out of any game, as evidenced by their comeback against Texas earlier this year.

The Sooners have ended a staggering 24.5 percent of their possessions this season with a touchdown of 20 yards or longer. No other team in the country does it on more than 20 percent of their drives, putting Oklahoma's big-play ability in truly unrivaled territory. If the Sooners can hit on a few of those big plays early, they should have a great shot at covering as 7.5-point favorites.

But just because Oklahoma's offense is firing on all cylinders with Murray under center doesn't mean it can cover the spread in the Red River Showdown II.

For three quarters, Texas dominated in its first meeting against Oklahoma, which will be the blueprint for the Longhorns again Saturday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was impressive in that contest, throwing for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring three rushing touchdowns.

So, which side of Oklahoma vs. Texas hits against the spread in 55 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the Big 12 Championship Game pick, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.